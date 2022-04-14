1 minute read
Johnson: Ending up in Rwanda will deter migrants from coming to the UK
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the risk of ending up in Rwanda rather than the UK will be a "considerable deterrent" over time, as he set out the government's new partnership with the African country to address illegal immigration.
Britain plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed as a possible solution to the problem of cross-Channel migration. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.