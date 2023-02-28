JPMorgan closes bearish Nigeria view, says election risks may be easing















JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment bank JPMorgan closed a key bearish bet on Nigerian assets on Tuesday, saying the risk of potential problems from the west African country's national elections may be easing.

Traders should take profits on a long trade on U.S. dollar-Nigerian naira 9-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - a trade that bets on the currency's official rate falling heavily - JPMorgan said.

"While we still expect the currency to weaken post elections, we believe the NDF curve in the front-end has appropriately priced this risk," JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

The 9-month NDF is currently trading at 612 naira to $1, according to Refinitiv data , compared to the official exchange rate of 460.

Vote tallying is ongoing in Nigeria's presidential elections, with a Reuters tally of provisional results from 20 out of 36 states putting ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu in the lead.

Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Marc Jones











