Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital

A views shows posters of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition on top of the Silverline Butchery restaurant in Eldoret, Kenya August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.

Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.

Reporting by George Obulutsa Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Frances Kerry

