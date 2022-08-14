1 minute read
Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.
Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by George Obulutsa Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Frances Kerry
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.