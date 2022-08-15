1 minute read
Kenya election commission head: deputy pres Ruto wins presidency vote
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya's presidential vote, the election commission said on Monday, declaring him the new leader of the region's richest and most stable nation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Duncan Miriri Writing by James Macharia Chege Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.