Kenya election commission head: deputy pres Ruto wins presidency vote

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition attends the formal announcement of the results of Kenya's presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya's presidential vote, the election commission said on Monday, declaring him the new leader of the region's richest and most stable nation.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri Writing by James Macharia Chege Editing by Hugh Lawson

