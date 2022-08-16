Kenya election commissioners restate disavowal of presidential result

FILE PHOTO - Police officers secure the auditorium at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The deputy chairperson of the Kenya election commission and other commissioners said on Tuesday they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the result of the Aug. 9 presidential election.

Speaking for the group, electoral commission deputy chairperson Juliana Cherera said the results that gave victory to William Ruto were erroneously aggregated.

