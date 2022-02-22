1 minute read
Kenya horticulture export earnings up 5% yr/yr in 2021 - stats office
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NAIROBI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's earnings from exports of cut flowers, fruits and vegetables rose 5% in 2021 from the previous year, data from the statistics office showed.
Horticulture is a major source of foreign exchange for Kenya alongside tea, tourism and remittances.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in its latest economic indicators released on Monday that horticulture earnings rose to 158.1 billion kenyan shillings ($1.39 billion) in 2021 from 150.2 billion shillings a year earlier.
($1 = 113.6000 Kenyan shillings)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.