Kenya horticulture export earnings up 5% yr/yr in 2021 - stats office

A worker holds roses while wearing protective equipment to help fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the packing line at the Maridadi flower farm in Naivasha, Kenya, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's earnings from exports of cut flowers, fruits and vegetables rose 5% in 2021 from the previous year, data from the statistics office showed.

Horticulture is a major source of foreign exchange for Kenya alongside tea, tourism and remittances.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in its latest economic indicators released on Monday that horticulture earnings rose to 158.1 billion kenyan shillings ($1.39 billion) in 2021 from 150.2 billion shillings a year earlier.

($1 = 113.6000 Kenyan shillings)

