A worker disinfects shopping trolleys as customers shop in the Naivas Supermarket, to stock their homes amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nairobi, Kenya March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Kenya's year-on-year inflation (KECBIR=ECI) edged down to 5.76% in April, from 5.90% in the previous month, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.82%, from 0.40% in March, the office said in a statement.

