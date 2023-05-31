Kenya inflation rises to 8% y/y in May















NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation (KECPI=ECI) rose to 8% year-on-year in May, from 7.9% last month, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, May inflation was at 0.9% compared to 0.5% in April, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The government has a preferred inflation range of 2.5%-7.5% in the medium term.

Reporting by George Obulutsa and Bhargav Acharya











