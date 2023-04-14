Kenya not seen as a debt restructuring candidate, IMF's Africa chief says















WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Kenya is not expected to seek a restructuring of its debt despite current strains and a looming bond payment, the head of the International Monetary Fund's Africa Department chief said on Friday.

Abebe Aemro Selassie was speaking to reporters at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings here.

Kenya has a $2 billion Eurobond maturing in June 2024 . The country's central bank governor told Reuters earlier this week that the government was "quite relaxed" about it.

