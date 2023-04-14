Kenya not seen as a debt restructuring candidate, IMF's Africa chief says

IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie speaks with the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya Patrick Njoroge at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund during the group's Annual Meetings in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2022. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Kenya is not expected to seek a restructuring of its debt despite current strains and a looming bond payment, the head of the International Monetary Fund's Africa Department chief said on Friday.

Abebe Aemro Selassie was speaking to reporters at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings here.

Kenya has a $2 billion Eurobond maturing in June 2024 . The country's central bank governor told Reuters earlier this week that the government was "quite relaxed" about it.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Dan Burns

