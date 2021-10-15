Skip to main content

Africa

Kenya police say undecided where to arraign husband of dead runner Tirop

By
2 minute read
1/2

Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya smiles after winning. Fredrik Sandberg /TT News Agency via REUTERS

MOMBASA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kenyan police said on Friday they were still deciding where to arraign the husband of record-smashing long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, found dead at her home this week.

Police arrested Tirop's husband Ibrahim Rotich on Thursday in the coastal city of Mombasa, saying he was trying to flee the country. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that he would be arraigned to answer murder charges.

"We are still investigating the matter before a decision to take him to court is made," David Kahinga, a local police official, told journalists in Mombasa. One option is transporting him back to the city of Eldoret, where Tirop was found dead on Wednesday.

"Some issues are still being looked into, but the law requires us to produce a suspect within 24 hours of arrest, and we shall comply," said Kahinga, who is the officer in charge at the Changamwe police station where the suspect is being held.

He declined further comment, saying police were still interrogating Rotich.

Last month, Tirop broke the women-only 10-km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 minutes to shave 28 seconds from the previous record set nearly two decades ago.

Less than two weeks ago, on Oct. 3 Tirop finished second in the Giants Geneva 10K race.

She claimed bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000 metre race, and won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 8:43 AM UTC

South African ministers 'held hostage' during meeting with veterans

South African security forces moved in to free three government ministers who were "held hostage" during a fractious meeting with anti-apartheid veterans, officials said.

Africa
Zimbabwe bars unvaccinated civil servants from work
Africa
S.Africa's banks say they can't cut off funding for coal just yet
Africa
Kenya police say undecided where to arraign husband of dead runner Tirop
Africa
Drought in northern Kenya pushes millions towards hunger