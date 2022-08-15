Kenya President-elect Ruto says electoral commission officials are heroes

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition reacts after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's President-elect William Ruto said on Monday that the electoral commission officials were heroes minutes after he was declared winner of a presidential vote, in a ceremony marred by scuffles and senior officials of the electoral body disowning the results.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri Writing by James Macharia Chege Editing by Hugh Lawson

