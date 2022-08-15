1 minute read
Kenya President-elect Ruto says electoral commission officials are heroes
NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's President-elect William Ruto said on Monday that the electoral commission officials were heroes minutes after he was declared winner of a presidential vote, in a ceremony marred by scuffles and senior officials of the electoral body disowning the results.
Reporting by Duncan Miriri Writing by James Macharia Chege Editing by Hugh Lawson
