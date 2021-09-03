Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kenya private sector activity improves for fourth month-PMI

Employees pack bottles of Kenya Cane spirit from a conveyor belt at the East African Breweries Limited factory in Ruaraka factory in Nairobi, Kenya April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity grew for the fourth month in a row and at a slightly faster pace in August, a survey found on Friday, thanks to increased demand and hiring.

The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.1 in August from 50.6 in the previous month. The 50.0 mark separates growth from contraction.

"The pace of the recovery in business conditions accelerated," said Kuria Kamau, fixed income and currency strategist at Stanbic Bank.

Like other economies around the world, Kenya is still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, having been forced into several partial lockdowns this year to curb the spread of the virus.

Local demand increased across all the key sectors, the survey found, with the exception of manufacturing. Higher orders from the Middle East and Europe lifted export demand.

"Firms were, however, unable to raise their output to meet all the additional demand and consequently, the number of backlogs rose," Kamau said.

Businesses increased hiring and purchases to meet that backlog, he said.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

