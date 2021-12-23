Kenya to replace nominal debt ceiling with 55% GDP share aim-finmin

Kenya's Finance Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presents the Government Budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year inside the Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenya June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

NAIROBI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kenya aims to replace a nominal public debt ceiling with a debt anchor as a percentage of gross domestic product by the end of June 2022, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani has said.

The debt ceiling is set at 9 trillion Kenyan shillings ($80 billion) at present, the finance ministry said.

"The new framework would be centered on... a medium-term

debt anchor set at 55 percent of GDP with debt measured in present value terms," Yatani said in a Dec. 2 letter to the International Monetary Fund.

In June this year, total debt stood at 70% of GDP.

The letter did not set a timeframe for when the debt level will be brought to 55% of GDP.

In the letter that was made public on Wednesday, Yatani said the government would at the same time take over $827 million of national carrier Kenya Airways' debt.

It will also give the airline $473 million in direct budget support in the fiscal year that ends in June 2022 as well as the subsequent one, Yatani said.

In addition to the money injection, Kenya Airways, also known by its abbreviation KQ, will have to undertake other measures to turn around its operations, Yatani said.

"KQ will be required to trim down its network, rationalise

frequencies of flights, operate a smaller fleet, and rationalise its staff complement," he said.

Like other airlines, Kenya Airways has seen its passenger business severely hurt by travel restrictions imposed by governments to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government has a 48.9% stake in the airline.

($1 = 113.0000 Kenyan shillings)

