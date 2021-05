A health worker holds a tube containing a sample during free mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A variant of COVID-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, the health ministry said on Wednesday, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda. read more

The health ministry last week said Kenya was suspending flights to and from India.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.