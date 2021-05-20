Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

AfricaKenya seeks alternatives to AZ COVID vaccine after delays

Reuters
2 minute read

Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot after shipment delays of the drug from India.

Kenya received a batch of AstraZeneca shots through vaccine sharing platform COVAX, which supplies doses to low-income countries and depends on India's Serum Institute's exports of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) drugs.

"AstraZeneca Vaccine is unlikely to remain the vaccine of choice in Africa because of the delays in shipments currently being experienced from India," Kenya's health ministry said on Twitter, attributing the comments to health minister Mutahi Kagwe.

On Tuesday, Serum said it would continue to scale up its production of AstraZeneca's vaccine and restart exports by the end of the year. read more

At a press briefing Thursday, Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization Africa head, said that COVID-19 vaccine shipments to African countries have slowed down to a trickle in May because of the situation in India.

"The continent was expecting 66 million doses through COVAX from February to May, but instead has so far received only 18.2 million," she said.

Fewer than 2% of Africans had received a dose, Moeti said, compared with 80% in some richer countries.

"As people living in richer countries can hit the reset button this summer and their lives will return to a semblance of normal, in Africa our lives will continue to be on hold," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · May 19, 2021 · 3:50 PM UTCAnger over slow progress, size of rewards at Nigeria’s police brutality hearings

Ndukwe Ekekwe was furious when he heard how much compensation a judicial panel had awarded him after finding that members of an elite Nigerian police unit tortured him in custody following a raid on his phone accessories shop: 7,500,000 naira ($18,000).

AfricaFormer Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges
AfricaSpain accuses Morocco of "blackmail" over Ceuta migrant surge
AfricaMalawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life
AfricaAlgerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown