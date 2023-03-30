Kenya seeks applicants for central bank governor, deputy















NAIROBI, March 30 (Reuters) - Kenya is seeking applications from candidates to be the next central bank governor and for one deputy governor's post, its public service office said on Thursday.

The tenures of Governor Patrick Njoroge and one of his deputies, Sheila M'mbijiwe, end in June.

President William Ruto appointed a second deputy governor, Susan Koech, to her post in mid-March, meaning she could serve as acting governor if their replacements were not appointed by then, legal experts have told Reuters.

Those interested in the two posts have until April 19 to send their applications, the Public Service Commission said in an advertisement published in Kenyan newspapers.

By law, the governor and his deputies serve for four-year terms, which can only be renewed once.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon











