Kenya statistics office delays release of annual economic survey

Reuters
1 minute read

Kenya has delayed the release of its annual economic survey that will give details of its performance in 2020 due to challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said.

Typically the report is released in late April or early May.

"The delay has been occasioned by the late submission of necessary data by our respondents for the compilation of the report as a result of COVID-19-related challenges," Macdonald Obudho, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics director general, said in a statement.

The finance ministry forecasts economic growth of 0.6% in 2020.

