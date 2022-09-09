Kenya tourism earnings double in Jan-Aug this year as arrivals soar

Elephants are seen as tourists visit Tsavo West National Park, amid the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tsavo region, Kenya, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jackson Njehia

NAIROBI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's tourism earnings more than doubled to 167.1 billion shillings ($1 billion) in January to August from 83 billion shillings in the same period a year ago, Tourism and Wildlife Minister Najib Balala said on Friday.

Balala said in a statement the earnings were as a result of a 91% rise in the number of international visitors to 924,812 partly due to a recovery from the pandemic, and forecasts strong growth to the end of the year.

Tourism alongside horticulture, tea and remittances are Kenya's top foreign exchange earners.

($1 = 120.2000 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege

