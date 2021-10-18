Skip to main content

Africa

Kenyan court allows police to hold husband of athlete for 20 days

1 minute read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's 10,000 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 28, 2019 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop reacts after finishing third in the final REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Monday allowed police to hold the husband of long distance runner Agnes Tirop for 20 days over her killing, the KTN News channel reported.

Tirop's husband Ibrahim Rotich was arraigned on suspicion of murder before the court in the Rift Valley town of Iten, close to the home they shared. Police told the court they would use the time to complete investigations and to carry out a mental assessment on the suspect.

