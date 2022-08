Kenyan opposition leader Odinga to speak to media at 1100 GMT - spokesman

FILE PHOTO - Kenya's opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance addresses a service at the St. Francis church, after the general elections by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), in Karen district of Nairobi, Kenya August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga who was defeated in a tight and disputed presidential election by Deputy President William Ruto will address the media at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his spokesman said via Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by James Macharia Chege; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.