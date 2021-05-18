Skip to main content

AfricaKenyan private equity firm Ascent raises $100 mln in second fund

Kenya-based private equity manager, Ascent Capital, has raised more than $100 million in a second fund, it said on Tuesday, to invest in small and medium enterprises in East Africa.

Ascent, which was among several new private equity firms established in the past decade to take advantage of growing popularity of the asset class in the region, raised $80 million in its first round in 2015.

The second fund will target growing firms in the financial services, manufacturing, trade, education and health sectors across the region, Ascent said in a statement.

The first deal was concluded in January this year, it said.

Backers of the new fund include Britain’s CDC, Dutch development financier FMO and the International Finance Corporation, Ascent said.

