A teller serves a client with Kenya shilling notes at the cashier's booth of a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday due to increased dollar demand from fuel and manufacturing companies, traders said.

At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.05/107.25 to the dollar down from Wednesday's close of 106.95/107.15.

