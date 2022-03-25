Kenyan shilling edges down to a new record low

Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

NAIROBI, March 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling inched down on Friday to a fresh all time low against the dollar, as energy firms and general importers sought hard currencies for their transactions.

At 0819 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.70/90 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 114.60/80.

The new record low follows a series of others hit this week, according to Refinitiv data, but it is still just 1.4% down for the year, outperforming other African currencies like Ghana's cedi.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri

