A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was on the backfoot on Wednesday on the combination of weak inflows and strong dollar demand across sectors, traders said.

At 0845 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.25/110.45 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 110.20/40.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by George Obulutsa

