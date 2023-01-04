Kenyan shilling steady in quiet market















NAIROBI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Wednesday, traders said, with limited foreign-currency demand from oil importers matched by supply.

At 0845 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.35/55 per U.S. dollar, the same level as Tuesday's close.

The shilling lost more than 8% against the dollar in 2022, hitting repeated record lows.

Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning











