A Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Mtaani agent counts Kenya shilling notes on a money counting machine as she serves a client inside in the banking hall at the Kencom branch in Nairobi, Kenya July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday in quiet trade as muted dollar demand from importers continued to underpin the currency, traders said.

At 0848 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.65/106.85 per dollar, little changed from its Thursday close of 106.70/106.90.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.