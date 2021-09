Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed 1000 Kenyan shilling bank note(L)near the old note, during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday in well-balanced trade but was expected to come under pressure from importer dollar demand in the next few days, traders said.

At 0824 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 110.10/110.30 against the dollar, unchanged from Friday's close.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by George Obulutsa

