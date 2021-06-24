Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash

NAIROBI, June 24 (Reuters) - An unknown number of Kenyan soldiers died on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military said in a statement.

The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, it said.

Those who were injured were airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment, it said, adding that air accident investigators were at the scene of the crash.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely

