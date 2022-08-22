Kenya's bonds fall after Odinga formally challenges election results
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's Eurobonds fell on Monday, after veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga formally challenged the results of this month's presidential election at the country's Supreme Court. read more
The country's dollar-denominated government bonds were down as much as 2.1 cents on the dollar at 1150GMT, with the 2048 maturity trading at 68.39 cents, according to Tradeweb data.
Last week Kenya's election commissioner declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election against Odinga by a slim 50.49%-48.5% margin, but four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent. read more
