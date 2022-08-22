Kenya's bonds fall after Odinga formally challenges election results

Kenya's opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, waves to his supporters after he filed a petition challenging the presidential election result at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's Eurobonds fell on Monday, after veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga formally challenged the results of this month's presidential election at the country's Supreme Court. read more

The country's dollar-denominated government bonds were down as much as 2.1 cents on the dollar at 1150GMT, with the 2048 maturity trading at 68.39 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

Last week Kenya's election commissioner declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election against Odinga by a slim 50.49%-48.5% margin, but four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.