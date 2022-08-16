Kenya's bonds recover some losses after election dispute tumble

Protestors chant slogans as they run alongside a police pick-up truck following the announcement of the results of Kenya's presidential election, in Kisumu, Kenya August 15, 2022. REUTERS/James Keyi

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's government bonds recovered some losses on Tuesday as the country braced for a legal battle over the presidential election win awarded to current deputy president William Ruto.

The country's 2024 maturing bond was up more than 2.6 cents in the dollar at 1000GMT, while others rose between 0.8 and 1.9 cents, according to Tradeweb data, recouping some of the sharp falls seen on Monday after the announcement of the election result descended into chaos. read more

Calm returned to the western city of Kisumu and Nairobi's Kibera slum on Tuesday after protestors had battled police ovenight. Both are strongholds of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is due to address the media at 1100 GMT, according to a tweet by his spokesman.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.