NAIROBI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30, the bank said on Wednesday.

At its last meeting in November, the bank raised its benchmark lending rate (KECBIR=ECI) by half a point to 8.75%.

Reporting by George Obulutsa











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.