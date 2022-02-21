Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on March 29

NAIROBI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on March 29, the bank said on Monday.

At its last meeting in January, the committee held the benchmark lending rate (KECBIR=ECI) at 7.0% and said that there were elevated global risks with the potential to impact the domestic economy.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.