Kenya's former president Kibaki dies at 90

Kenya's President Mwai Kibaki (C) attends a farewell ceremony in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the Eastleigh military airbase in capital Nairobi March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis/File Photo

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya's third president from 2003 to 2013, has died aged 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday.

Kibaki is credited with reviving Kenya's then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that erupted following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

Kenyatta ordered a mourning period to honour Kibaki, during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet

