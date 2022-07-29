1 minute read
Kenya's inflation at 8.3% year-on-year in July - stats office
NAIROBI, July 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's consumer inflation (KECPI=ECI) rose to 8.3% year-on-year in July, up from 7.9% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.7% compared with 0.9% in June, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning
