Kenya's inflation at 8.3% year-on-year in July - stats office

Customers shop for essential commodities inside the Naivas supermarket in Nairobi, Kenya March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

NAIROBI, July 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's consumer inflation (KECPI=ECI) rose to 8.3% year-on-year in July, up from 7.9% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.7% compared with 0.9% in June, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.