(OFFICIAL) Kenya's annual inflation rate falls to 5.08% in February

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation (KECPI=ECI) slid to 5.08% in February from 5.39% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.40% from 0.31% in January, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

