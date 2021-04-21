A security guard walks past a montage of old U.S. dollar bills outside a currency exchange in Kenya's capital Nairobi July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

Remittance inflows into Kenya in March were up 27% year on year to $290.8 million, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Along with farm exports and tourism, the funds are a key source of foreign exchange and are tracked by traders.

In 2020, remittances rose nearly 11% to $3.09 billion, supported by technological innovations that helped people overcome the economic struggles brought on by the coronavirus crisis to send more money home. read more

