Kenya's Ruto names Njuguna Ndung'u as finance minister

Kenya's former Central Bank Governor Njuguna Ndung'u speaks to Reuters during an interview at his office in Nairobi. File REUTERS/ Antony Njuguna

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's new President William Ruto on Tuesday appointed former central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u as the new finance minister.

Ndung'u, a professor of Economics, worked as the Central Bank of Kenya Governor between 2007 and 2015.

He stepped down in March 2015 after serving the maximum of two four-year terms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ndung’u, who became central bank governor in 2007, weathered a political storm in 2012 as parliament tried to oust him over currency turmoil in 2011, when the shilling weakened sharply and inflation soared.

A Reuters poll ranked Ndung’u as the worst performing African policymaker after the shilling plunged to its weakest ever level then while run-away inflation was in full swing.

He restored his reputation as a central banker in the following years, keeping inflation contained after raising interest rates before gradually stabilising them.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.