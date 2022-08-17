Kenya's Ruto says expectations are huge, no time to waste

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition, speaks after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election, at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kenya's president-elect William Ruto said public expectations were huge and there was no time to waste, after meeting on Wednesday with elected officials from his alliance.

Although his opponent Raila Odinga has said he will challenge the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election, Ruto said he was forging ahead with creating an administration. He said no part of the country would be excluded, regardless of political or ethnic affiliations.

"I really want us to know that the expectations of the people of Kenya are huge. We don't have the luxury of wasting time," Ruto, who is currently deputy president, said after the meeting held at his official residence.

Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday by Kenya's election commission chairman after a closely fought race to lead East Africa's richest country, but four of the seven election commissioners have challenged the results.

Rival candidate and veteran opposition leader Odinga has stated he will contest the decision in court, calling it a "travesty". read more

"If there will be court processes, we will engage because we adhere to the rule of law," Ruto said without directly addressing Odinga's plan to challenge his victory.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by James Macharia Chege; Editing by Catherine Evans

