Kenya's Safaricom says chairman has resigned from the board

Safaricom Chairman John Ngumi attends an investor briefing at their headquarters in Westlands, a district of Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The chairman of Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom (SCOM.NR), John Ngumi, has resigned as of Dec. 22 to pursue green energy development across Africa, the company said on Thursday.

The board will elect a new chairman in the coming weeks, said the company, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom (VODJ.J) and Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L), in a statement.

Ngumi, a retired investment banker and former chairman of the state-owned Kenya Pipeline Company, has served as the chairman of Safaricom since July.

Under Ngumi's leadership, Safaricom, the most profitable company in East Africa, started operations in neighbouring Ethiopia.

