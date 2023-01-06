Kenya's Safaricom says chairman has resigned from the board















NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The chairman of Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom (SCOM.NR), John Ngumi, has resigned as of Dec. 22 to pursue green energy development across Africa, the company said on Thursday.

The board will elect a new chairman in the coming weeks, said the company, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom (VODJ.J) and Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L), in a statement.

Ngumi, a retired investment banker and former chairman of the state-owned Kenya Pipeline Company, has served as the chairman of Safaricom since July.

Under Ngumi's leadership, Safaricom, the most profitable company in East Africa, started operations in neighbouring Ethiopia.

