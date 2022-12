NAIROBI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable in early trade on Thursday, but it was expected to weaken during the session due to increased demand for dollars from oil retailers, traders said.

At 0705 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.35/55 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 123.30/50.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.