Kenya's Supreme Court blocks president's constitutional amendments
NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's Supreme Court on Thursday blocked sweeping constitutional changes proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the court said, declaring the process unconstitutional through a majority ruling.
Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman
