Kenya's Supreme Court blocks president's constitutional amendments

A general view shows the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's Supreme Court on Thursday blocked sweeping constitutional changes proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the court said, declaring the process unconstitutional through a majority ruling.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman

