Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential victory

Kenya's President-elect William Ruto addresses a news conference at his official residence in Karen district of Nairobi, Kenya, August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Aug. 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said, throwing out a petition brought by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by George Obulutsa and James Macharia Chege, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.