Key Sudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN Representative

U.N. Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes speaks during a news conference in Khartoum, Sudan January 10, 2022. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The group that led protests in the uprising that toppled Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir said on Friday it was refusing to meet with Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative to Sudan.

In a statement on Twitter, the Sudanese Professionals Association also accused the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), which Perthes also heads, of failing to condemn Sudan's Oct. 25 coup and siding with military leaders.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet

