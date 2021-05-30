Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Kidnappers abduct students from school in central Nigeria

Reuters
1 minute read

Kidnappers abducted students in an attack on a school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, a state government official said on Sunday.

Armed groups carrying out kidnapping for ransom have carried out a series of raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December.

"There was an abduction at an Islamic School in Tegina. But we are yet to ascertain the number of students abducted," Mary Noel Berje, the state governor's chief press secretary, told Reuters.

On Saturday, the remaining 14 students were freed after being abducted last month from a university in neighbouring Kaduna state. read more

Kidnap for ransom has become common in the last few years in many parts of Nigeria.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 6:22 PM UTCNetanyahu's grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him

Far-right party leader Naftali Bennett threw his crucial support on Sunday behind a "unity government" in Israel to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what would be the end of a political era.

WorldBiden to press Putin on respecting human rights in Geneva
WorldIsraeli, Egyptian officials meet in effort to solidify Gaza truce
WorldUK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony
WorldHollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws