Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaKiller of police worker near Paris watched religious videos just before attack - prosecutor

Reuters
1 minute read

Police officers secure the area where an attacker stabbed a female police administrative worker, in Rambouillet, near Paris, France, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Tunisian national who killed a police administrative worker last Friday had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before carrying out his attack, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.

Ricard said the official investigation had shown that the suspect, identified as "Jamel G", looked at the videos on his phone just before he launched into his knife attack on the police worker, a mother-of-two called Stephanie.

Jamel G was subsequently shot dead by police after last Friday's attack at a police station in Rambouillet, a commuter suburb south of Paris. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · April 24, 2021 · 5:51 PM UTCChadian rebels vow to resume advance after Deby’s funeral

Chad's military said on Saturday it has bombarded northern rebels "to the verge of despair" to stop an advance on the capital N'Djamena, following the funeral of President Idriss Deby who died of battlefield injuries.

AfricaAhead of Deby’s funeral, Chad rebels say command hit by air strike
AfricaKiller of police worker near Paris watched religious videos just before attack - prosecutor
AfricaVeteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman named U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa
AfricaNigeria returns Addax's revoked oilfields, overriding regulator