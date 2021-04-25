Police officers secure the area where an attacker stabbed a female police administrative worker, in Rambouillet, near Paris, France, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Tunisian national who killed a police administrative worker last Friday had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before carrying out his attack, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.

Ricard said the official investigation had shown that the suspect, identified as "Jamel G", looked at the videos on his phone just before he launched into his knife attack on the police worker, a mother-of-two called Stephanie.

Jamel G was subsequently shot dead by police after last Friday's attack at a police station in Rambouillet, a commuter suburb south of Paris. read more

