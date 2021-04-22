Two major unions at South Africa's state-owned freight logistics firm Transnet on Thursday declared a dispute after wage talks deadlocked, the unions said in a statement.

If the dispute, which arose after Transnet offered a 3% non-pensionable allowance on basic salary as a wage increase is not settled, it could lead to strike action said the United National Transport Union and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.