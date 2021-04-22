Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AfricaLabour unions declare wage dispute at S.Africa's Transnet

Two major unions at South Africa's state-owned freight logistics firm Transnet on Thursday declared a dispute after wage talks deadlocked, the unions said in a statement.

If the dispute, which arose after Transnet offered a 3% non-pensionable allowance on basic salary as a wage increase is not settled, it could lead to strike action said the United National Transport Union and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union.

