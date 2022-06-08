Last two missing miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine

A view shows one of the galleries during a rescue operation inside Perkoa mine where water is still being pumped out, four weeks after a flood trapped eight miners inside the galleries, in Perkoa, Burkina Faso, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Anne Mimault/File Photo

OUAGADOUGOU, June 8 (Reuters) - The last two dead bodies of miners missing from a Burkina Faso zinc mine owned by Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO) that flooded on April 16 were discovered on Wednesday, the government said in a statement.

Hopes of finding any survivors vanished last month when rescue teams found no one inside a refuge chamber in which there was a slim chance the eight miners might have sought shelter. read more

The Perkoa mine was flooded after torrential rain fell unexpectedly during the West African country's dry season. Four bodies were found on May 24 and another two four days later. read more

Both the government and Canada-based Trevali have opened investigations into the incident. read more

The eight victims were six Burkina Faso nationals, one Tanzanian and one Zambian.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Barbara Lewis

