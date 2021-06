OUAGADOUGOU, June 22 (Reuters) - At least 11 police officers were killed in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso late on Monday, a security source said on Tuesday.

Two other sources also confirmed the attack but gave no details. Authorities in Burkina Faso were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Cooper Inveen Editing by Gareth Jones

