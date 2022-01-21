At least 11 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

TUNIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 11 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while 21 others were rescued by the coastguard, the army spokesman said on Friday.

He added the coastguard had recovered five bodies, while the search was still under way for six more drowned.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson

