At least 16 dead in fire at nightclub in Cameroon's capital

YAOUNDE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - At least 16 people died and eight others were injured early on Sunday in a fire that engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, the government said.

"The incident was caused by the explosion fireworks usually used in the nightclub," it said in a statement, adding that these had sparked a fire on the ceiling which caused further explosions and panic in the night club.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.